Open in App
KARK 4 News

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Matt Adams,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsZ4w_0lCSOMaK00

( WXIN ) — There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

There’s a hidden image on Toblerone chocolate bars: Can you spot it?

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man found dead at Little Rock truck stop in February identified
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
North Little Rock parent frustrated after school district reveals source of odor leading to student evacuation
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
KARK’s beloved ‘Dr. David’ Lipschitz passes away
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Free repairs at monthly event at Little Rock’s Dee Brown Library
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock police investigating Thursday night crash, five injured
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Razorbacks Athletic Director responds to phone incident
Fayetteville, AR17 hours ago
Everything to know about the Oscars tonight
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Little Rock Central High School students protest LEARNS Act signed into law
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
City Year Little Rock kicks off Women’s Leadership Council
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy