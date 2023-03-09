Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Claims Scheana Shay Punched Her in the Face in ‘Attack’ After Tom Sandoval Affair: See Injury Photos

Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay. Shutterstock (2)

The drama continues. Raquel Leviss is claiming that her Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay assaulted her after news broke about her affair with Tom Sandoval .

In photos obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 8, the former beauty queen, 28, showed off her bruised face and a cut above her eye that allegedly came from Shay, 37, during a dispute. According to Leviss, the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host allegedly shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in the left eye. Leviss is also claiming Shay "doesn't regret the physical attack” and “would do it again," per TMZ .

TheMegaAgency.com

The California native allegedly filed an order of protection against the “Better Without You” singer on Tuesday, March 7. At the time, it was rumored that the reality stars got into a physical altercation following their March 1 joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen . Per TMZ, a judge has not granted the request yet.

Shay, for her part, has not confirmed that the alleged fight between the two took place. However, she did “like” a post via Twitter on Monday, March 6, that referenced the incident. “If what they are saying @scheana did after WWHL is true she is the ULTIMATE RIDE OR DIE friend. Everyone needs a friend like Scheana,” the tweet read.

TheMegaAgency.com

Meanwhile, Lala Kent addressed the situation during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, telling fans she was “never told” that Shay hit Leviss, but it’s “a story that’s circulating” in the Pump Rules universe.

Us confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval, 39, and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix , called it quits after she found out about his affair with Leviss. The pair began dating during season 2 of the Bravo series and were together for nine years. A source later told Us that the Florida native, 37, found out about the affair “after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song.”

TheMegaAgency.com

Following the news of their split, Shay — who is a close friend of Madix — seemingly unfollowed Leviss and the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer on their respective social media pages.

A few days later, the “Good As Gold” musician took to Twitter to let her followers know where she stood . “Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. 😭💔 #TeamAriana,” she wrote at the time.

Before filing the order of protection against Shay on Tuesday, Leviss reportedly sent a legal notice to her Bravo costars on Monday, March 6. The California native’s attorneys sent a letter to the cast regarding an intimate FaceTime call she had with Sandoval — which was recorded without her “knowledge or consent.”