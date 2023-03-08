PG&E mobilizing ahead of Thursday atmospheric river storm

PG&E is mobilizing ahead of a severe atmospheric river storm that will affect the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. Significant rain and flooding due to immense snowmelt are expected.

Unlike the late February storm, the upcoming atmospheric river storm “will be a strong and much warmer event,” PG&E Director of Meteorology and Fire Science Scott Strenfel said.

Warmer weather will present flooding risks due to melting snow. Snow levels are expected at around 10,000 feet north to south in the Sierra, according to the utility company.

“Significant rain, which could total three to seven inches in the mountains, on top of the existing snowpack, will present flooding risks. The wind combined with heavy rain and flooding risks can lead to access issues for our crews if trees fail and roadways flood, which can result in longer outage durations for some customers,” he added.

Warm temperatures and precipitation are expected to begin Thursday as “a moderately strong” atmospheric river storm. Wind gusts will pick up in intensity by Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening across the Bay Area and Northern California, which will spread southeast Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to begin Thursday and continue through Friday; thunderstorms threats will diminish Friday afternoon, according to PG&E.

PG&E electric crews, distribution line technicians and system inspectors, who serve as the utility’s first responders, are poised to respond to outages as they occur — there were no planned outages as of press time.

Residents can view real-time outage information at PG&E’s online outage center and search by a specific address, and can sign up for outage notifications by text or email.