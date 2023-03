wwnytv.com

By Submitted by funeral home, 4 days ago

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tammy Petrie, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held ...