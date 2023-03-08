Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Football: Freshmen looking the part in spring practice

By Cj Mumme,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHR23_0lCQyOqs00

Texas’ early enrollees are looking the part early on in spring practice.

Five-star quarterback and the nation’s top prospect Arch Manning is throwing the ball around well, working with the twos. Starting right tackle, Christian Jones raved about Manning’s football IQ and arm strength.

Freshman wideout Johntay Cook is another player standing out so far. Cook is a crisp route runner capable of creating separation. With Savion Red moving to running back and Brenen Thompson running track, Cook is getting a fair share of reps.

Running back Cedric Baxter is ready to help fill the void left by Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Texas backfield. He is going to have a significant role in the Longhorns’ running game.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Anthony Hill was a player mentioned by Jaylan Ford as a solid-looking freshman. Hill is uber-athletic capable of making plays on the football from sideline to sideline.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas coaching situation will get incredibly awkward if interim coach leads team to Final Four
Austin, TX2 days ago
Friday Night Notes: Alabama offers top-5 QB, Texas favored for 2 blue-chip DBs and more
Austin, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Urban Meyer gives honest opinion of Arch Manning & Quinn Ewers
Austin, TX1 day ago
Sal Sunseri leaves Nick Saban, Alabama football, joins Deion Sanders' Colorado staff
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Bills Took Bijan Robinson Out to Dinner Before Texas Pro Day - Report
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing After Texas' Win Over Kansas
Austin, TX1 day ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL16 days ago
Look: College Baseball Game Ends After Horrific Strike Call
Itta Bena, MS1 day ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
Post-combine quarterback rankings: Where is Stetson Bennett?
Athens, GA1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Longhorns Dinner Date: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson Taken Out to Eat by AFC Team
Austin, TX2 days ago
How the Houston Astros fared against Justin Verlander in 1st showdown
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy