Mount Vernon heritage center honors women who have fought against the norm 02:01

BALTIMORE -- On International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements of women who've blazed the trail for equity and equality.

"It's the opportunity to celebrate women and to talk about their accomplishments and also to advocate for equity and equality," Dr. Amy Rosenkrans said.

The Women's Heritage Center in Mount Vernon works to ensure those who've fought against the norm are never forgotten.

"We all know about Susan B Anthony and Alice Pual but they wouldn't be anywhere if it weren't for the women on the grass level doing the work," Rosenkrans said.

Maryland women like Julia Emory, Augusta Chissell, Margaret Hawkins and Laura Byrne all forged the path for women's suffrage

Many suffragists faced immense backlash and even jail time. The right to vote signified a sense of freedom. The fight was intertwined with that of racial and gender equality.

As a part of the National Votes for Women trial, historical markers have been placed all across the state etching these trail-blazing women into their rightful place in history.

"Without knowing the history of where we've been we cant plot our future," Diana Bailey, the executive director of Maryland Women's Heritage Center, said.

Historians say the fight is still on for issues of pay equity, domestic violence, healthcare and education.