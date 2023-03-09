Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
CBS Baltimore

Mount Vernon heritage center honors women who have fought against the norm

By Miana Massey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ju9GU_0lCQxOof00

Mount Vernon heritage center honors women who have fought against the norm 02:01

BALTIMORE -- On International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements of women who've blazed the trail for equity and equality.

"It's the opportunity to celebrate women and to talk about their accomplishments and also to advocate for equity and equality," Dr. Amy Rosenkrans said.

The Women's Heritage Center in Mount Vernon works to ensure those who've fought against the norm are never forgotten.

"We all know about Susan B Anthony and Alice Pual but they wouldn't be anywhere if it weren't for the women on the grass level doing the work," Rosenkrans said.

Maryland women like Julia Emory, Augusta Chissell, Margaret Hawkins and Laura Byrne all forged the path for women's suffrage

Many suffragists faced immense backlash and even jail time. The right to vote signified a sense of freedom. The fight was intertwined with that of racial and gender equality.

As a part of the National Votes for Women trial, historical markers have been placed all across the state etching these trail-blazing women into their rightful place in history.

"Without knowing the history of where we've been we cant plot our future," Diana Bailey, the executive director of Maryland Women's Heritage Center, said.

Historians say the fight is still on for issues of pay equity, domestic violence, healthcare and education.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Breathing New Life Into Maryland's Former All-Black Schools
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Women work to save historic Harriet Tubman home from rising sea levels, climate change
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Maryland residents fight for the freedom of Iranian women
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
50th Annual ‘Night in Kappa Vegas’ Gala held at Martin’s West
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Randallstown NAACP weighs in on revitalization plan for nine-mile Liberty Road corridor
Randallstown, MD1 day ago
Local nonprofit aims to change the city's narrative by helping Baltimore's youth tell their stories
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
An ‘Amazon’ Gift to The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum E-Commerce Closes Out Black History Month with $10,000 Donation
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Local barber shop uses grooming to promote youth empowerment
Crofton, MD2 days ago
#Faithworks: Southern Baptist Convention ousts six churches including St. Timothy’s Christian Baptist in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
11 TV Hill: Progress under the Squeegee Collaborative
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Manager at Lanham daycare accused of discrimination
Lanham, MD2 days ago
Baltimore restaurant where Izaiah Carter worked hosts benefit for family
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Family holds memorial for Charles Rheubottom on anniversary of unsolved murder
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
The SEED School of Maryland offers free tuition, seeks new students
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Mother of Izaiah Carter speaks out on son's killing
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Gun Trace Task Force documentary premieres at Baltimore's Charles Theatre
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Miskiri Hospitality Group is Serving Black Family-Owned Excellence in the DC Metro Area
Washington, DC3 days ago
Food sovereignty gains foothold in impoverished Baltimore community
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Maryland restaurants celebrating National Crab Meat Day
Dundalk, MD3 days ago
'Stack Your Paper' scholarship focuses on dreams, not GPA or essay
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Maryland Zoo to host summer camp for adults
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Bayview community members take stand against violence, walk for slain high school student
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
'Systems failing people': Community advocates seek ways to slow gun violence among Baltimore youth
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
A break in 1970 murder case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers
Glen Burnie, MD2 days ago
Anti-violence group places banner in Baltimore community honoring 300+ murder victims from 2022
Baltimore, MD7 days ago
Fentanyl Causing Major Problems In Maryland, West Virginia And Pennsylvania Region.
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
New Maryland school ratings are out. Baltimore City and County performed among the worst.
Baltimore, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy