Bridgeport, CT
News 12

7 Bridgeport athletes qualify for Nike Indoor Nationals

By Abby Del Vecchio and Angelica Toruno Rios,

2 days ago

Seven track athletes from Bridgeport qualified for the Nike Indoor Nationals, a track championship, for the first time in history, thanks to community support.

The team, comprised of students from Central, Bassick and Harding high school students, says even though they all qualified, they weren't sure if they would be able to participate in the championship until Wednesday morning when they fundraised enough money to go.

The Nike Indoor Nationals will be held at The Armory in New York City, and despite it only being about an hour away, the cost for transportation, lodging and food was still high enough for the team to be concerned about being able to attend.

The schools created a GoFundMe campaign and raised $2,500 in order to attend the championship.

"People are actually starting to see what Bridgeport can do, makes me happy," said Michael Hemmings.

The team will head to New York City Thursday and their first meet is on Friday.

