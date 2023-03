Here’s a look at the girls high school basketball state championship scoreboard from championship week at the Macon Coliseum:

Wednesday

Class A Division II: Clinch County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 42 ( Class A Division II bracket )

Class 4A: Griffin 51, Baldwin 47 ( Class 4A bracket )

Thursday

Class 2A: Mount Paran Christian 67, Banks County 44 ( Class 2A bracket )

Coed 3-point contest: Flowery Branch duo wins again

Class 5A: Kell 57, Warner Robins 36 ( Class 5A bracket )

Friday

Class 3A: Hebron Christian 68, Lumpkin County 36 ( Class 3A bracket )

Girls 3-point contest : Rabun County’s Southards wins title

Class 6A: Lovejoy vs. River Ridge ( Class 6A bracket )

Saturday

Class A Division 1, 11 a.m.: Galloway vs. St. Francis ( Class A Division I bracket )

3 p.m. - AAASP final

Class 7A, 5:30 p.m.: Norcross vs. Brookwood ( Class 7A bracket )

