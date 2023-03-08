County Executive Hughes Announces Retirement, Ending Re-Election Bid

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced his retirement from office on Wednesday afternoon officially ending his bid for re-election.

The announcement comes as a reversal from Hughes' proclamation that he would run in the June Primary Election evan after losing the party nomination for county executive to Assemblyman Dan Benson at Sunday's convention. Benson bested Hughes by a margin of 77% to 22% in a vote among 499 Democratic Party committee men and women from across the County.

“I do not make this decision lightly, after more than 20 years in public office fighting for this county and every last resident," said Hughes in announcing the end to his re-election bid. “I’ve said throughout this campaign that I’ve never run against a fellow Democrat, and despite the fact that I’m being challenged in this race, it has become clear that the best path forward for Mercer Democrats is for me to step aside."

Hughes formally announced his support for Benson says he has "demonstrated his commitment to this county and our party, and he has my support in his campaign for County Executive.”

“At a time when extremist MAGA Republicans threaten our democracy and our most sacred constitutional principles, the stakes of this race could not be higher. To ensure our record of success continues in Mercer County, it’s time to unify for the good of the party."

Hughes was first elected to the top county spot in 2003

When announcing his initial plan to run for re-election, and again in announcing his retirement, Hughes highlighted achievements under his leadership such as wining approval for a new terminal at the Trenton-Mercer Airport and the continued growth of the county parks system which is visited by more than two million people each year.

Hughes also said that Mercer County has been a driver of economic growth; a model of clean and responsive government for the entire state; an environmental champion having preserved more than 5,700 acres of open space; and a creator of groundbreaking infrastructure projects providing good-paying, union jobs.

“Together, we’ve made Mercer strong. A place you want to live. A place you want to raise your children. A place where you can find a good job and a welcoming community,” Hughes continued.

The County Executive also pointed out changes made during his tenure to politics such as enacting tough pay-to-play laws, rooting out corruption and restoring public trust.

Hughes says that while he supports ending the so-called "County Line" that candidates in the Democratic or Republican Parties must earn to receive favorable ballot position, "this is not a time for division within the Democratic Party."

“Twenty years ago, I took on the Republican machine in Mercer and won. I’m deeply proud of the fact that since I took office, Republicans have not won a single countywide race. We pushed back Republican rule and turned Mercer into a model for progressive leadership for the entire state," said Hughes.

The Mercer County Republicans have not yet chosen their candidate for County Executive..



