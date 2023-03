renfrewtoday.ca

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Spring Forward Chili Fest on this Saturday to help keep Haley United Church running By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff, 4 days ago

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff, 4 days ago

Consider the delicious chili being served at the Haley United Church this Saturday as a reward for remembering to turn your clocks ahead one hour ...