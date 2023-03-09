Open in App
Newport News, VA
See more from this location?
CNN

6-year-old boy who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says

By Sara SmartChristina MaxourisBrian Todd,

2 days ago
The 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher earlier this year will not be criminally charged, Newport News, Virginia, Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
MS-13 gang shot-callers sentenced in murders that included two homeless people thought to be rivals but who had no gang affiliations
Washington, DC8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Family of Pa. Woman Shot, Killed by Police Officers Says She Was Having 'Mental Breakdown'
Pittsburgh, PA11 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Man sues after he was allegedly banned from bar because he is 'old' and 'white'
Boonsboro, MD8 days ago
Buffalo Shooter Tells Court He Shot People ‘Because They Were Black,’ Says He Hopes No One Is ‘Inspired by Me and What I Did’
Buffalo, NY23 days ago
15-year-old gets max sentence for killing teen on porch, trying to rob Commanders running back
Washington, DC2 days ago
South Carolina wife, mother shot to death in front of young children in Kroger parking lot
Irmo, SC19 days ago
An Off-Duty Police Officer in Chicago Yells Out, ‘I’ll Kill You!’ Before Killing Man Who Grabbed Her Gun
Chicago, IL17 days ago
Reality Show Star Gets Life In Prison for Arranging Nephew’s Murder
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Decapitated body left for 3 months in DC backyard believed to be handyman, authorities say
Washington, DC21 days ago
Parents may have planned apparent murder-suicide in Louisiana, official says
Harvey, LA29 days ago
Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
A DC Police Sergeant Was Charged With Murder For Fatally Shooting A Black Man Who Was Unconscious At The Wheel Of A Running Car
Washington, DC2 days ago
Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked inside trailer for 4 years
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Fullerton newborn found in gas station trash: Woman arrested
Fullerton, CA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy