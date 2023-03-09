Newport News
Newport News, VA
CNN
6-year-old boy who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says
By Sara SmartChristina MaxourisBrian Todd,2 days ago
The 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher earlier this year will not be criminally charged, Newport News, Virginia, Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn...
