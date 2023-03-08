SFUSD to recognize Eid in 2024 calendar

Nickel Rivera (left) and Violeta Vasquez (center) both from 5 Elements Youth Program, demonstrate Tuesday in support of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr at the San Francisco Unified School District main office. Craig Lee/The Examiner

After more than an hour of public comment by 100 residents, San Francisco Board of Education commissioners and Superintendent Matt Wayne agreed to add the holy Muslim days Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to next year’s academic calendar.

The plan is to move spring break 2024 in order to accommodate the Eid holiday — next year, Eid al-Fitr starts on sundown April 9 following the month of Ramadan.

Two civil rights groups, the American-

Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, the country’s largest Arab American civil rights organization, and the San Francisco-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center, threatened on Monday to sue the district if it failed to recognize the holidays; members of Arab Resource and Organizing Center joined teachers, students and school staff to rally ahead of the Tuesday meeting.

Public comment on the agenda item was limited due to time constraints, but stakeholders still blocked over an hour of the school board meeting, all speaking in support of adding Eid — specifically Eid al-Fitr, or “breaking of the fast” — to the school calendar.

Commenters pointed out that SFUSD recognized other holy or culturally significant holidays, like Lunar New Year, Juneteenth, Christmas and Cesar Chavez Day — but not Muslim holidays. Absences for religious observance are excused under state law, but commenters noted that students still risk missing assignments, tests and coursework.

Many commenters were SFUSD students. School board student delegate Isabella Hansen said that the push to add Eid is a “student-driven request.”

“The resolution to recognize Eid has been in the works for a long time. Students, families and staff have been working for years to get the resolution in front of SFUSD (Board of Education commissioners). Students and stakeholders are here today, for the third time, to ask SFUSD to truly uplift the diversity within their schools,” she said to commissioners.

Lara Kiswani, executive director of Arab Resource the Organizing Center said that more than 2,500 people emailed the board in support of adding Eid to the calendar.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she told commissioners. “We’re going to keep coming back.”

School Board President Kevine Boggess said that he takes full “responsibility for the moment.”

“When the board chambers are full of people who aren’t smiling at you — who are holding up signs — it’s a representation of a failure in the process and the system,” he said. “I apologize to folks. For a long time, we have had a commitment to equity and inclusiveness. That seems to only be paper deep, and not reflected in the classrooms and the lives and experiences of our students and families.”

Frank Lara, vice president of United Educators of San Francisco, said “It took families having to come and defend their rights at a school board meeting for the district to listen.” The teachers union supported adding Eid to the academic calendar.

“We hope this is a lesson on the need to collaborate with the families we serve. UESF will continue standing in solidarity with our Arab and Muslim families as they fight for Eid and the schools our students deserve,” Lara said.

Board commissioners unanimously approved adding Eid to next year’s calendar, granting unilateral authority to Superintendent Wayne to move spring break in order to accommodate the change.

The civil rights groups marked the Tuesday evening decision as a win, but in a joint statement said that they are prepared to return to the chambers if the district doesn’t follow through.

“We will need to see the district implement Eid Resolution before we can see the harm done to our families begin to heal,” Kiswani said.“Until then, we will be back to fight for the dignity of our students to be respected in SFUSD.”