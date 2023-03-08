Open in App
Portage, MI
WHIO Dayton

FBI continues search for Michigan woman missing since December

By Nadine El-Bawab and Meredith Deliso, ABC News,

5 days ago
The FBI is renewing its push as it searches for a Michigan woman who has been missing since December and may have been killed.

Heather Mae Kelley, 35, of Portage, has been missing since Dec. 10, according to the FBI, which is supporting local authorities in the investigation.

"There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide," the FBI said in a press release.

Kelley told family she was on her way to pick up an acquaintance from downtown Kalamazoo but has not been seen or heard from since, according to the Department of Justice's National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

She last spoke to her children around 10:20 p.m. local time that night saying she should be home soon, authorities said.

Her vehicle was found abandoned in Comstock Township on Dec. 11, authorities said.

"The vehicle was set on fire and evidence of blood was found inside the vehicle," Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller III said in a press briefing last month. Her clothing was found near the vehicle, Fuller said.

Authorities had identified an unnamed person of interest who was offering "limited cooperation" in the investigation, the sheriff said at the time.

Fuller said investigators believe at least one person may have helped with the burning of the vehicle and "the possible destruction of other evidence."

No charges have been announced in the case.

Silent Observer is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to Kelley's location.

Comments / 0
