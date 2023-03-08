Open in App
Portage, MI
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

FBI continues search for Michigan woman missing since December

By Nadine El-Bawab and Meredith Deliso, ABC News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJnOA_0lCPXRML00

The FBI is renewing its push as it searches for a Michigan woman who has been missing since December and may have been killed.

Heather Mae Kelley, 35, of Portage, has been missing since Dec. 10, according to the FBI, which is supporting local authorities in the investigation.

"There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide," the FBI said in a press release.

Kelley told family she was on her way to pick up an acquaintance from downtown Kalamazoo but has not been seen or heard from since, according to the Department of Justice's National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

She last spoke to her children around 10:20 p.m. local time that night saying she should be home soon, authorities said.

Her vehicle was found abandoned in Comstock Township on Dec. 11, authorities said.

"The vehicle was set on fire and evidence of blood was found inside the vehicle," Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller III said in a press briefing last month. Her clothing was found near the vehicle, Fuller said.

Authorities had identified an unnamed person of interest who was offering "limited cooperation" in the investigation, the sheriff said at the time.

Fuller said investigators believe at least one person may have helped with the burning of the vehicle and "the possible destruction of other evidence."

No charges have been announced in the case.

Silent Observer is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to Kelley's location.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Evidence leads investigators to believe missing Michigan mother may have been murdered
Portage, MI5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GRPD warning of officer impersonation scam
Grand Rapids, MI17 hours ago
Breonna Taylor’s family marks three years since fatal shooting
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
MSP: Jail inmate who died had baggie in stomach
Benton Harbor, MI18 hours ago
50 Mile Chase Ends in Crash
Michigan City, IN21 hours ago
1 dead after shooting at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend
South Bend, IN16 hours ago
Suspect apprehended on drug charges in Southwest Michigan falls ill, dies of cardiac arrest while in jail
Benton Harbor, MI2 days ago
Kalamazoo police: Missing, endangered woman found
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
1/2 pound of cocaine found during Wisconsin traffic stop, Indiana man arrested
New Carlisle, IN1 day ago
Neighbors respond to Benton Township fire turned homicide investigation
Benton Harbor, MI1 day ago
GRPD: 1 injured in shooting; suspect arrested
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Suspect in custody after search warrant in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Man arrested for meth deal dies of cardiac arrest
Benton Harbor, MI3 days ago
Deputies: 2 arrested with over 100 pieces of stolen mail
Kalamazoo, MI5 days ago
Battle Creek teenager arrested for carjacking in Emmett Township
Battle Creek, MI4 days ago
Squatter was in vacant building that caught fire in Kalamazoo, police say
Kalamazoo, MI5 days ago
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
South Bend, IN5 days ago
Man charged with murder in Holland shooting
Holland, MI7 days ago
Benton Harbor man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns
Benton Harbor, MI6 days ago
Two Arrested Following Burglary at PNC Bank
Mishawaka, IN5 days ago
Victim identified in deadly South Bend house fire last week
South Bend, IN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy