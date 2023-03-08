Open in App
Pembroke, NC
The Robesonian

Rams’ Chavis, Evington, Bulldogs’ Thompson named first team All-District

By Staff report,

2 days ago
Three girls basketball players from Robeson County earned first-team All-District selections from the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association this week.

Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis and Natalie Evington and St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson were each given first-team honors after each led their programs to third-round state playoff appearances this season.

Chavis scored 21.2 points per game and also averaged 10.1 rerbounds, 6.2 assists and 4.5 steals for the Lady Rams; her fellow senior guard Evington averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Thompson averaged 22.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.9 steals per game as the senior guard led St. Pauls to a share of the Southeastern Atheltic Conference regular-season championship.

The trio shared first-team honors with Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel, who was named District 4 Player of the Year, and Terry Sanford’s Miya Giles-Jones. E.E. Smith’s Dee Hardy was named District 4 Coach of the Year.

Fairmont sophomore forward Taniya Simms (12.3 points, 12.6 rebounds per game) earned third-team All-District honors; she was also part of a third-round playoff run with the Golden Tornadoes.

Lumberton boys basketball player J.B. Brockington also earned second-team All-District honors. Brockington averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game, helping lead the Pirates to the third round of the state playoffs in his senior campaign.

Richmond’s Paul McNeil was named Player of the Year for District 4 and the Raiders’ Donald Pettigrew was named Coach of the Year after Richmond’s run to a 4A state championship appearance this weekend.

Other first-team All-District players included Northwood’s Drake Powell, E.E. Smith’s James Scott, Seaforth’s Jarin Stevenson and Seventy-First’s Jared Davis.

