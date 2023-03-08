Open in App
Lumberton, NC
The Robesonian

Robeson County All-Star Basketball Games set for March 18

By Staff report,

2 days ago
LUMBERTON — The third annual Robeson County High School Seniors All-Star Basketball Games will take place this month.

Two games will be played Saturday, March 18 at Lumberton High School. The girls game will start at 5 p.m. with the boys game at 6:30 p.m. Entry will cost $6, with proceeds benefitting Robeson County Special Olympics.

Robeson County Parks and Recreation puts on the games each year, with the senior high school basketball players from each of Robeson County’s five high schools competing against each other. The event is sponsored by Robeson Pediatrics.

For more information, contact Anthony Govan at 910-671-3156.

