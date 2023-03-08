Everything to Know About Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s Messy Split: $30 Million Lawsuit, NDA Controversy and More

From love to legal action. Tiger Woods ’ split from girlfriend Erica Herman was revealed when the former restaurant owner sued the pro golfer.

Herman filed a lawsuit in October 2022 alleging that Woods — whom she began dating in 2017 — used “trickery” to kick her out of his home after their split in fall 2022. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in March 2023, Herman claimed that Woods’ alleged actions violated their “oral tenancy agreement” which gave her “the right to live” in the athlete’s Hobe Sound, Florida, home for “a certain duration of time.”

Elsewhere in the suit, Herman alleged that Woods’ employees encouraged her to take “a short vacation” only to inform her at the airport that she’d been “locked out” of the PGA star’s residence and could not return.

The Florida native is suing the Woods’ trust — the titleholder on his home — for $30 million, claiming that the sum represents the “reasonable rental value” of her ex’s residence for the remaining five years of their alleged oral tenancy agreement.

Herman also filed separate documents in March 2023 attempting to nullify a non-disclosure agreement that Woods had her sign when the pair began their relationship .

“Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has,” read court documents obtained by Us .

The filing added that Herman felt “unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom.”

The University of Central Florida alum cited the Speak Out Act — which “prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law,” per Congress — as grounds for nullifying the NDA. Herman and Woods have not publicly addressed their split or the lawsuit. Us has reached out to their reps for comment.

Prior to their tumultuous breakup , Herman stood by the World Golf Hall of Famer’s side after a February 2021 car accident left him with severe leg injuries.

“Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened,” a source exclusively told Us at the time of the incident. “She’s been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK. He’s a champ and he’s got this. She’s been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn’t have asked for more in that regard.”

Woods previously sparked controversy in 2009 when he was caught cheating on then-wife Elin Nordegren with several women. The exes — who share daughter Sam , born in 2007, and son Charlie , born in 2009 — finalized their divorce in 2010. The California native sought treatment for sex addiction amid the scandal.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Woods and Herman’s messy split: