Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Nexstar Media WireMatt Adams,

3 days ago

There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on March 20 , as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

