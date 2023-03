biltmorebeacon.com

A community in mourning: stunned employees reel from Canton mill closure By Becky Johnson bjohnson@themountaineer.com, 3 days ago

Cody Bledsoe is just 21 years old, but when he got hired on at the Canton paper mill in November, he thought he was set ...