ranchosantafereview.com

Locally-owned Quattroelle wins Grade II, $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes By Kelley Carlson Del Mar Times, 4 days ago

By Kelley Carlson Del Mar Times, 4 days ago

Quattroelle, co-owned by Del Mar resident Rancho Temescal principal Tim Cohen, was among the stakes winners on Big ‘Cap Day (March 4) at Santa Anita ...