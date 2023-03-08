Open in App
Colorado State
The Denver Gazette

Colorado launches mediation program for consumers, businesses

By Savannah Mehrtens,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ao07s_0lCNyaFP00
Attorney General Phil Weiser has built a program for consumer complaints on businesses. In this file photo, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks at a news conference in Denver on Sept. 15, 2021.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the creation of a new consumer complaint referral program that seeks to resolve issues between consumers and businesses through informal negotiations.

Weiser's office said the Consumer Mediation Program stemmed out of a one-year pilot program developed by student interns and recent graduate fellows that has so far resolved 65 disputes and returned over $127,000 in value to consumers. That pilot program launched in March 2022, Weiser's office said.

The mediation program's expansion will give the department the opportunity to resolve more complaints.

In 2022, the department received about 18,000 consumer complaints from across the nation. Many of the complaints sought to to educate consumers, especially to help them avoid fraud. Some also arose out of disagreements or misunderstanding — not necessarily violations of laws.

“By establishing this new program, we can address, and hopefully resolve, a broader range of complaints for consumers,” Weiser said in a news release. “This program will also help businesses better address consumer concerns and promote model business practices, thereby helping protect more consumers in the future.”

Weiser's office noted that not every dispute can be resolved through informal talks, and, in some cases, mediation may not be appropriate. But, his office added, a business may recognize it could have done better or may be interested in building a good sustainable relationship with consumers.

To report fraud, visit stopfraudcolorado.gov or call 800-222-4444.

