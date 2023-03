stlpinchhits.com

Cardinals huge prospect Jordan Walker (6-6) visits Yankees giants Judge (6-7), Stanton (6-6) By Derrick Goold, 2 days ago

By Derrick Goold, 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — A lot of the attention Wednesday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field will be to Harrison Bader's right where, for the first ...