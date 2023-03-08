Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jadeveon Clowney would not solve the Texans' pass rush problem

By Mark Lane,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWSNL_0lCMcbut00

Homecoming stories in the NFL are heartwarming.

In 2017, Nick Foles returned to the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in 2013, as a backup quarterback and led the NFC East club to a Super Bowl victory when starter Carson Wentz went down.

In 2019, the Seattle Seahawks signed Marshawn Lynch in Week 17 to help them in their NFC West title game at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Lynch even scored a touchdown that game and three more throughout Seattle’s two-game playoff run.

According to Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports, the Houston Texans should foment a similar homecoming with former 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney as the defense retools its pass rush in the first season with rookie coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans need help everywhere on the roster, so let’s start with getting a pass rusher on the edge. Clowney once was a star in Houston and is looking for employment after having just 29 pressures and two sacks last season in 12 games.

Houston had just 39 sacks last season, but now has DeMeco Ryans as head coach to make the pass rush a strength. Adding a veteran like Clowney on a one-year, incentive-laden contract could immensely benefit a defensive line that has to get to the quarterback in order to win games.

Clowney was contributing those totals as a complement to All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. In Houston, Clowney would be expected to shoulder more than a complementary load as the Texans established their identity along the defensive line. It would also behoove the Texans to give Jonathan Greenard snaps in Ryans’ defensive scheme so as to evaluate whether he would be a long-term fit worthy of a new contract. The Texans may also be in the market for a first-round pass rusher, and a 10-year veteran would be a progress-stopper to the rookie getting valuable reps in training camp.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Sean Salisbury Predicts What The Texans Will Do At QB
Houston, TX2 days ago
Panthers Trade for No. 1 Pick: What it Means for Texans
Houston, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Mahomes reportedly contacted All-Pro cornerback about joining Chiefs in 2021
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Here is every Dallas Cowboys draft pick in 2023, in order
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Cowboys News: OBJ workout, a new WR to consider, cut candidate safe?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Breaking: NFL Team Releases Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
OBJ Workout VIDEO - But Mom Aside, Why Aren't Cowboys There?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Despite all the hype there's one major question looming over Anthony Richardson
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Larry Bird praised Bill Walton's passing on his trade to the Boston Celtics
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Around the North: The Bengals are in hot water with the NFLPA, language could affect the Browns
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Texans Wide Receiver Announcement
Houston, TX1 day ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC8 hours ago
Ravens named as fit for star Eagles CB by The Draft Network
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy