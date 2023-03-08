Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans claim former Jaguars QB E.J. Perry off waivers

By Adam Stites,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOul_0lCMTYgB00

A day after the Jacksonville Jaguars parted with E.J. Perry, the 25-year-old quarterback was scooped up off waivers by the Houston Texans.

Perry signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft and spent his entire rookie season on the team’s practice squad. Prior to his NFL career, Perry played one season at Boston College before transferring to Brown where he was a two-time All-Ivy League selection.

Perry appeared in two preseason games with the Jaguars and completed 25 of his 48 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

In January, the Jaguars added former Canadian Football League quarterback Nathan Rourke, and then the team re-signed C.J. Beathard in February.

In Houston, Perry joins a roster that currently has Davis Mills, Jeff Driskell, and Kyle Allen at quarterback, although Allen is due to become a free agent next week. The Texans also own the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are widely expected to target a passer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Titans' Mike Vrabel releases statement on cutting Ben Jones
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH24 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL21 days ago
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks to host massive OT Dawand Jones for top 30 visit
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Report: 'Number of teams' including Bills will target Tremaine Edmunds
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Despite all the hype there's one major question looming over Anthony Richardson
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy