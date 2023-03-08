Open in App
Connecticut State
Connecticut school lunch lady accused of sending student nude photos, explicit videos

4 days ago
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old former school cafeteria worker faces charges after allegedly sending a teen student nude photographs and driving to a party to meet him for sex.

According to the Connecticut State Police, officials first learned of the allegations in January after a concerned parent learned about a possible sexual encounter between a minor and Andie Rosafort.

During an interview, the juvenile victim told police "they had been communicating" with Rosafort through "private messages on social media for several months."

The arrest warrant obtained by WVIT-TV alleges the victim met the lunch lady at his middle school, and he added her on Snapchat.

They reportedly started talking on the social media application during the summer of 2022, and Rosafort allegedly sent a message that said, "You wanna see something?"

Rosafort then reportedly sent the minor victim "unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos," and she requested them from the victim as well.

The victim told police that on Jan. 13, Rosafort requested to meet, so Rosafort drove to pick up the minor.

Police said, "The victim further alleged that Rosafort drove a short distance away and had contact of a sexual nature with them, inside the SUV."

The victim allegedly felt uncomfortable, left the vehicle, and went back to the party at their friend's home.

According to police, a juvenile witness said they were trying to help the victim block Rosafort on social media during the party, and they saw the messages sent from Rosafort.

During a search of the victim's phone, police found explicit content of Rosafort, and they obtained her cell phone data and records from social media accounts. The photos and videos were reportedly "consistent in appearance with those described by the victim."

On Monday, Feb. 20, Rosafort turned herself in to police and was charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer, and risk of injury to a minor, police said. She was released on $100,000 bond.

She pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

According to WVIT, Rosafort no longer works for the school district.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week.

