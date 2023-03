sanluisaz.gov

Road Closures - 7th Avenue, between San Luis Lane and Monreal Lane

The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct scheduled park maintenance on 7th Avenue, between San Luis Lane and Monreal Lane, on Thursday, March 9th, 2023,... ...