Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Graham calls for cartels to be designated as terrorist organizations

By Raquel Martin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pnvvd_0lCMIg7800

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some U.S. senators are calling for a crackdown on Mexican drug cartels, with Sen. Lindsey Graham saying they should be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Graham’s call came after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico, two of them killed and a third injured.

“We’re going to terrorize the terrorists,” Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said. “Unleash the fury of the United States.”

Lake City, S.C. mayor: Community grieving after Mexico kidnappings

Graham also wants to authorize the use of military force in Mexico. Graham says it is a necessary step to dismantle the cartels and stop their drug trafficking.

“We’re going to destroy their business model and their lifestyle,” Graham said.

He pointed specifically to busting up fentanyl labs and added the designation would allow the U.S. to go after Chinese companies that he says supply ingredients to the cartels. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says fentanyl killed 71,000 Americans in 2021, a 22% increase from the year before.

“If Americans do not see the need to use military force to stop the flow of fentanyl, I would be shocked,” Graham said.

He cited Plan Columbia, a Clinton-era initiative in Columbia that is similar.

There seems to be bipartisan support for the idea, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying the designation seems apt.

“What else definition would you have for terrorist?” he said. “We should have special ops that can take care of that, and Mexico has to know if you’re not going to do it, we will.”

“Clearly we need to send a stronger message,” agreed Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

The White House called designation unnecessary, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying it “would not grant us any additional authorities that we don’t really have this time.” She said the U.S. already levies powerful sanctions to combat cartels.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
House Republicans introduce resolution to roll back more DC police reforms
Washington, DC2 days ago
Biden unveils budget proposal ahead of Republican-controlled House battle
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ocasio-Cortez: East Palestine a ‘potential crime scene’
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Why hasn’t Biden gone to East Palestine?
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
5 key figures in the Manhattan DA’s Trump probe
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Small unmanned aircraft helps RGV agents find migrants in border chase, bailout
Encino, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy