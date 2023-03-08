Open in App
Wendell Green Jr. inks new NIL deal with The Next Round

By JD McCarthy,

4 days ago
Steven Leonard/Auburn Tigers

Wendell Green Jr. is fresh off being named to the All-SEC Second Team by the conference’s coaches but has even more good news to share. The guard has announced a new NIL deal with The Next Round on Twitter.

As part of the deal, he will be doing weekly interviews with them throughout the NCAA championship. His first appearance will be on Thursday and can be watched on their YouTube channel.

Green is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 assists per game in 31 starts. He has scored 20-plus points in two of the past four games.

He and the rest of the tigers will return to action Thursday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network.

