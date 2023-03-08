Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers hold Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in high regard

By Zach Kruse,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31755k_0lCLjcTk00

The Green Bay Packers have generally gravitated towards drafting bigger wide receivers, especially under general manager Brian Gutekunst, but the team’s size preference didn’t stop Gutekunst from liking a smaller receiver last year and isn’t stopping him from liking an even smaller receiver this year.

According to reporting from Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Co., Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was of “particular interest” to the Packers during last year’s draft cycle, and the team feels a similarly strong way about Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt this year.

Olave, who went No. 11 to the Saints after a massive trade up, weighed 187 pounds at the combine. Hyatt tipped the scales at 176 pounds in Indianapolis last week. Both stand 6-0.

While Hyatt lacks size, he certainly doesn’t lack explosiveness or speed. At the combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds (1.5-second 10-yard split), hit 40″ in the vertical jump and covered 11-3 in the broad jump. His Relative Athletic Score came in at 9.46 out of 10.0, and he was considered “elite” relative to size in both explosiveness and speed.

At the combine, Gutekunst said the Packers stay within their size/athleticism thresholds unless a player has something special to offer. Hyatt’s combination of movement ability and big-play potential can be safely labeled as special.

Also, the Packers liking Olave last year wasn’t a mistake; as a rookie, Olave caught 72 passes for 1,042 yards and seven scores for the Saints.

Might the 2023 draft provide the Packers with another chance to break tendency at receiver?

Last season, Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in only 12 games for Tennessee. He averaged 18.9 yards per catch and 105.6 per game. Against Alabama in October, he caught six passes for 207 yards and a school record five touchdowns. Hyatt led college football in receptions of 40 or more yards (11), 50 or more yards (7) and 60 or more yards (5). He was named the 2022 Biletnikoff award winner as the nation’s top receiver and a consensus first-team All-American.

Hyatt is generally considered a first-round prospect. The Packers currently hold the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, but the team could add an additional first-round pick if Aaron Rodgers is traded (the Jets hold pick No. 13). In his mock draft, Mosqeuda sent Hyatt to the Packers at No. 13 overall after trading Rodgers to the Jets.

Imagine the big-play potential of Hyatt and Christian Watson together on the same field. It’s an intriguing possibility to consider, especially if the Packers find themselves with an extra first-rounder come April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhpDE_0lCLjcTk00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deal reportedly 'done' for Patriots' rival landing legendary QB
Green Bay, WI12 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA14 hours ago
Fans, media react to Titans signing Andre Dillard
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Jessie Bates to Falcons in free agency
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN17 hours ago
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Bears players react to Ryan Poles' big free agency moves on 1st day of negotiation period
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Report: Raiders moved from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo over 'culture fit'
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
John Cominsky: Pros and cons of the Lions re-signing the free agent DL
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Instant Reaction: Grading the Ogbonnia Okoronkwo free agent signing
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO11 hours ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago
Texans to sign former 49ers, Colts, Eagles DT Hassan Ridgeway
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Bears signing DE DeMarcus Walker in free agency
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO15 hours ago
QB Sam Darnold, 49ers agree on 1-year deal
San Francisco, CA11 hours ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX9 hours ago
National reaction: Bears come out on top in blockbuster trade with Panthers
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tracking where Bears' free agents sign
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Colts signing Matt Gay to largest free-agent deal ever for kicker
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Seahawks to give DL Dre'Mont Jones a three-year, $51 million contract. Grade: A-
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy