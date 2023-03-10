Open in App
Norwalk, CT
Vape Shops Busted For Selling Narcotics, Psychedelic Mushrooms In Fairfield County: Police

By Ben Crnic,

4 days ago

Two people were arrested after illegal narcotics, psychedelic mushrooms, and other drugs were seized from several vape shops in Fairfield County, police said.

The businesses were searched by the Norwalk Police Department's Special Services Division on Tuesday, March 7 following a months-long investigation into the sale of illicit substances at numerous vape shops in the city, according to Norwalk Police.

The investigation began in early January 2023 when Norwalk Police were notified that vape shops were selling marijuana, pills, psychedelic mushrooms, and other narcotics. Ultimately, the investigation resulted in enough information for police to apply for several search and arrest warrants, which were executed on Tuesday.

Businesses that were searched included Vape Wise, located at 203 Liberty Square; New York Exotic Snax, located at 117 Washington St.; and Sono Vape, located at 68a Washington St.

The searches yielded the following:

  • 2.73 pounds of marijuana;
  • 29.3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms;
  • Thousands of products containing illegal levels of THC including gummies, vapes, and oils;
  • Around $8,400 in US currency.

The investigation also resulted in the arrests of both 43-year-old Mohsin Said of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 28-year-old Husain Yeslem of the Bronx. Both were charged with the sale of a controlled substance and will appear in court on Friday, March 17, according to Norwalk Police.

Both suspects are being held on a $10,000 bond.

Although the busts successfully removed illegal drugs and products from the streets, Norwalk Police cautioned that the investigation is continuing and that more arrests may result in the near future.

Anyone with any information related to the sale of illegal substances in the city can contact the  Norwalk Police anonymous tip line at 203-854-3111. Tips can also be submitted by NORWALKPD and the message to 847411, or through the department's website.

