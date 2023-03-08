SF's Whitney’s Playland takes a high-art approach to lo-fi songs

Whitney’s Playland celebrates the release of its latest album, “Sunset Sea Breeze,” on March 18. Whitney’s Playland

Midway through “Sunset Sea Breeze,” the exhilarating debut album from San Francisco band Whitney’s Playground, is a cover of the classic Guided By Voices song “Motor Away.” In place of the original’s beer-soaked, freneticism, is a gauzy, dreamlike pacing, highlighted by singer Inna Showalter’s ethereal vocals.

The cover is a perfect reflection of why “Sunset Sea Breeze” is such a winning endeavor. The band specializes in adding their own unique wrinkles and personalities into the templates that defined ’90s indie rock and post-punk sounds. Each song is familiar and welcome without being derivative.

“There is definitely a heavy dose of ’90s rock on the record,” said multi-

instrumentalist George Tarlson, who formed the band with Showalter. “I’m always listening to bands like Teenage Fanclub and Dinosaur Jr. But I think we have our own style as well.”

Tarlson and Showalter met while attending St. Ignatius high school in the Sunset District (the album title is an homage to the neighborhood). Tarlson played in the orchestra and Showalter was in the choir, but they were introduced through mutual friends. After graduating, both eventually landed in local San Francisco bands, with Tarlson performing in groups such as Grandma’s

Boyfriend and Showalter playing in Blades of Joy.

After the dissolution of those ensembles and during the idle days of the pandemic, Tarlson began composing tunes and sharing them with Showalter, in the hopes that she might contribute vocals to the tracks. The duo began exchanging ideas over email and decided to form Whitney’s Playland to help shape and flesh out those designs further (the band is named after Playland , a now-defunct Ocean Beach amusement park that was briefly called Whitney’s Playland in the 1920s). Last year, the band expanded to include bassist-guitarist Paul DeMartino (who also attended St. Ignatius) and drummer Evan Showalter (Inna’s partner.)

When Tarlson first began connecting with Showalter, she was in a musical funk, still recovering from the dissolution of Blades of Joy. While Tarlson was sending over sketches that contained both music and lyrics, he encouraged Showalter to contribute her own imprints to the songs.

“I was really glad that he was sending over these songs with a lot of the lyrics laid out,” Showalter said. “At the time, I was basically on a break from music and that kind of helped me ease back into things without too much pressure.”

That collaboration resulted in a beguiling mix of dream pop and slowcore tunes. The songs that makeup “Sunset Sea Breeze ‘’ are marked by Tarlson’s dissonant, lo-fi riffs and fuzzy synth lines, and by Showalter’s ethereal, lilting vocals.

The album has plenty of ’90s indie-rock touchpoints. The title track is a fuzzy folk number in the vein of Neutral Milk Hotel, “Rain Song” is Teenage Fanclub 2.0 — all distorted guitars and catchy melodies — and “Down the Way” feels like a lost track from Yo La Tengo’s catalog.

But there are enough interesting sonic wrinkles (a snaky, biting guitar solo in “Down the Way,” haunting string samples in “Pictures of Dino”) to separate these songs from their predecessors, and Showalter’s voice in particular gives the tunes a unique vulnerability. Plus, none of those legacy acts used trash removal as an allegory for loneliness and isolation (as Whitney’s Playland does on “Garbage in a Can.”)

The band’s high-art approach to lo-fi recordings make them perfect labelmates at Paisley Shirt Records, a San Francisco imprint that includes acts such as April Magazine, Cindy and Tony Jay, and is the centerpiece of a lively local music scene. That scene has been particularly prolific and vibrant in recent years, which Showalter attributes in part to the conditions brought on by pandemic-related isolation.

“I think all that time we spent alone during the pandemic helped spark a lot of creativity and the output for a lot of people,” said Showalter. “Like, all of a sudden, all these albums started coming out that were so amazing and interesting. You could just tell that people put a lot of thought into them.”

Last month, the band played live for the first time ever at a warehouse show in the Bayview. On March 18, it’ll be at Thrillhouse Records in the Mission District for an album release party (“Sunset Sea Breeze’’ will come out on March 17). That matinee performance (3-6 p.m.) will feature another loaded local lineup, with jangle-pop outfit Chime School and Paisley Shirt act Tony Jay also playing (in addition to Han Han from San Diego.)

Whitney’s Playland will follow up that show with another gig on March 25 at Edinburgh Castle, the Tenderloin bar that is once again hosting live performances after an extended hiatus.

Tarlson said the band is eager to book more shows, but really the focus for now is continuing to write and record more music.

“We would love to tour sometime,” said Tarlson. “But I’m honestly more excited about writing the next album.”