Roxbury Murder-Suicide Labeled Domestic Violence

ROXBURY, NJ – Sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Succasunna resident Peter Ventricelli shot to death his wife and 15-year-old son before turning the handgun on himself in a “tragic murder-suicide brought on by domestic violence,” said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll today.

At a press conference in Morristown, the prosecutor said authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, hoping to uncover a motive behind the 57-year-old private contractor’s “heinous acts.”

Police found the bodies of Ventricelli, his 58-year-old wife Kellie and their son Anthony when they entered the house at about 10 a.m. The police visit to the home at 37 Justine Place was made in response to a request for a “welfare check” on the family, said Carroll.

He said the call came from a friend of the family “after they were unable to reach them.”

The prosecutor said all three people were “visibly deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” adding that a handgun - determined to be the weapon used in the slayings - was found at the scene.

“This is a tragic murder suicide brought on by domestic violence,” Carroll said. “It is a heartbreaking loss for the Ventricelli family. Neighbors, schoolmates, friends and the Roxbury community as a whole are mourning this shocking and senseless loss of life."

The effort to figure out Ventricelli’s motive will entail the use of “scene analysis, electronic device review, interviews and other investigative methods,” said the prosecutor.

Prayer Service Announced

Speaking at the press conference, Roxbury Mayor Jim Rilee described the case as “devastating” and said the Roxbury community “is at a loss for words.” The mayor said there will be a prayer service for the family at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at St. Therese Church in Succasunna.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said the entire county “mourns with these losses.”

Although Carroll said he was aware of no prior reports of domestic violence at the home, both he and Gannon said the evidence found at the scene led them to use that terminology. “This affects all of us,” Gannon said. “When we are talking about domestic violence, this is what this matter appears to be.”

He cited the investigators’ use of “some sophisticated technologies and those type of things,” stressing the probe remains in the early stages.

“We looked at the scene and made that determination,” Gannon said. “Not all of them (domestic violence cases) are reported to the police as they escalate in behavior. Sometimes these things do happen, and this is the first time its reported or whatever the case may be. But it’s the most tragic type of domestic violence.”

In a statement issued after the press conference, Carroll noted that New Jersey’s 1991 Prevention of Domestic Violence Act "recognizes that domestic violence is a serious crime against society, that victims of domestic violence come from all social and economic backgrounds and ethnic groups, and that violent behavior against victims of domestic violence will not be excused or tolerated.”

He further said domestic violence “includes crimes such as homicide, assault and any crime involving risk of death or serious bodily injury, as committed by people who are, or were, in a family or romantic relationship or have ever lived together with the victim(s).”

The prosecutor promised to make more information about the case public as the investigation proceeds. "We ask that citizens exercise discretion and compassion while discussing the situation on social media,” he said.

