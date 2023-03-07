fiusports.com

FIU Men's Hoop Geared for First Round Matchup Versus LA Tech By Carroll Rich, Director of Athletic Communications, 3 days ago

By Carroll Rich, Director of Athletic Communications, 3 days ago

FRISCO, Texas – The seventh-seeded FIU men's basketball teams prepares to open the 2023 Conference USA Men's Basketball Championnship presented by TotalCare, as the Panthers ...