Bengals will host Top 30 visit with Ohio State OL Dawand Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals met with multiple notable prospects at the scouting combine.

And as the draft process continues, the Bengals will again meet with a barrage of prospects, including some high-profile names worth highlighting.

One of those is Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who has top 30 visits set up with a number of teams, including the Bengals, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Jones might be just what the Bengals are after in the draft as a mauling 6’8″ and 374 pounds on the edge. Not only does he present alluring athleticism and size, the Bengals need help at right tackle with La’el Collins potentially unable to be ready for Week 1 after a late-season injury.

This is first Top 30 visit we’ve heard of for the Bengals and it feels like a pretty telling one.