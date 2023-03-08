These 10 Florida contributors gave over $32.3 million

In Florida politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.2 billion in total contributions between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. The 10 largest contributors gave more than $32.3 million, or 3 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual contributors to Florida state-level candidates and committees in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Florida Department of State:

Top 10 Florida Contributors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2022)

Rank Contributor Name Total Contributions

1 Robert T Bigelow $10,000,000

2 Kenneth C Griffin $10,000,000

3 Stefan Brodie $2,500,000

4 Patrick Neal $2,096,785

5 Michael Bloomberg $1,500,000

6 Bruce Rauner $1,470,000

7 Walter W Buckley Jr $1,250,000

8 Barbara A Stiefel $1,239,390

9 David F Macneil $1,200,000

10 James A Bowen Jr $1,000,000

The list of Florida contributors in this time period includes more than 2,720 individuals identified by name in the Florida Department of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida committees submitted to the Florida Department of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal committees are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines.

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.