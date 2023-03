theshadowleague.com

Blaze Is His Name | 11-Year-Old Viral Phenom Picks Up First College Offer From HBCU By Greg Hollis, 2 days ago

By Greg Hollis, 2 days ago

Rudolph “Blaze” Ingram Jr. has been going viral on social media since he was a 6-year-old. The Tampa native is a football and track star ...