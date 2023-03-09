Open in App
BuzzFeed

Harry Styles Seemingly Explained Why He Deleted That Selfie In A One Direction T-Shirt

By Alex Gurley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iyq8_0lCKi3pM00

Harry Styles threw the One Direction fandom into a state of complete chaos earlier this week — and now he's explaining himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7JCG_0lCKi3pM00
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

In case you missed it, on Sunday, Harry posted a mirror selfie wearing an old 1D T-shirt during a trip to the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZbZZ_0lCKi3pM00
@harrystyles

While fans immediately jumped to conclusions about what it could mean, Harry immediately deleted the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOtMl_0lCKi3pM00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

But even though the story disappeared, the photo quickly circulated around social media thanks to some speedy fans who screenshotted it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113HDa_0lCKi3pM00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And at a show this week in Auckland, New Zealand, Harry seemed to address the infamous selfie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZ5Dd_0lCKi3pM00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While bantering with a fan in the audience about how they got tickets to the show, Harry jokingly told the crowd, "I guess some of us have secrets!"

@jesspinney

Harry mentioned the 1D shirt post in Auckland just now 😂😂😂☠️ #hslot2023 #hslot #auslot2023 #hslotauckland #harrystyles

♬ original sound - Jess Pinney

Then he slyly added, "Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself, and maybe one day you'll accidentally post it to your Instagram Story. Who knows!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxMYC_0lCKi3pM00
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

Many fans are taking Harry's comments as confirmation that he secretly posts to a close friends list and accidentally posted the T-shirt photo to his public story when he meant to share it to close friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlxC9_0lCKi3pM00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

There have been several other instances where Harry has quickly posted and deleted photos to his Instagram story, which fans have attributed to his close friends list.

the category is harry missing the close friends button

@perhcps 12:36 AM - 06 Mar 2023

While it's not likely that Harry will ever fully share his social media secrets, it's pretty funny to imagine what goes on in his private story!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCB7p_0lCKi3pM00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Harry, you can add me to your close friends list any day!

