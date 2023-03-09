Harry Styles Seemingly Explained Why He Deleted That Selfie In A One Direction T-Shirt

Then he slyly added, "Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself, and maybe one day you'll accidentally post it to your Instagram Story. Who knows!"
Many fans are taking Harry's comments as confirmation that he secretly posts to a close friends list and accidentally posted the T-shirt photo to his public story when he meant to share it to close friends.
There have been several other instances where Harry has quickly posted and deleted photos to his Instagram story, which fans have attributed to his close friends list.
While it's not likely that Harry will ever fully share his social media secrets, it's pretty funny to imagine what goes on in his private story!
Harry, you can add me to your close friends list any day!
