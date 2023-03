chca-oh.org

CHCA's Lower School Grades 5-6 Robotics Team is Headed to State! By Tammy Rosenfeldt, 5 days ago

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy’s competitive Beak Squad robotics team for Grades 5-6 consists of three squads – Black, Purple, and Silver – who will each ...