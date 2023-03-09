Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

Ja Morant 'to remain away' for next four games, Grizzlies say

By Tim Buckley,

2 days ago

Star guard Ja Morant’s leave from the Memphis Grizzlies has been extended.

Morant has been away from the team since Saturday, March 4, when a video showing him dancing at a Denver-area nightclub began circulating on social media.

In the video, initially broadcast live on Instagram, a gun briefly flashes into the frame.

Late Wednesday afternoon, March 8, the Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement saying Morant “will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games.”

The two-time NBA All-Star already has missed two games since the incident, losses Sunday night, March 5, to the Clippers and Tuesday night, March 7, to the Lakers, both in Los Angeles.

The Grizzlies’ next game is Thursday night, March 9, at FedExForum against Golden State, Memphis' first at home following a road trip in which they went 1-3 ending with a three-game losing streak.

Memphis’ following three games after facing the Warriors come Saturday night, March 11, at home against Dallas, Monday night, March 13, against the Mavericks in Dallas and March 15, at Miami.

Its next game after that four-game stretch is March 17 at San Antonio.

Then Grizzlies then return to FedExForum to face Golden State again on March 18, the start of a four-game homestand.

Last Saturday, Morant’s agent issued a statement in which Morant apologized for the video and was quoted as saying, “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

The Grizzlies said at the time that Morant would “be away from the team for at least the next two games,” but they did not deem the absence to be a suspension.

It is not known if Morant is being paid during his leave or if his absence is unpaid.

Also Wednesday, police in Glendale, Colorado, issued a statement on Twitter saying it had investigated the video incident and that it “was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.”

The NBA said it also was investigating the incident to see if any league rules had been violated, but the results of that inquiry have not been made public.

