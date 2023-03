baystatebanner.com

MPA CONTRACT NO. L1802 PRESCOTT STREET BUILDING FIT-OUT, BOSTON LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, EAST BOSTON, MA 4 days ago

4 days ago

The MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY (Authority) is soliciting consulting services for MPA CONTRACT NO. L1802 PRESCOTT STREET BUILDING FIT-OUT, BOSTON LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, EAST BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS. ...