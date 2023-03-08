Score! This 65-inch 4K Fire TV just crashed to $379 in March Madness TV sale

The NCAA March Madness tournament will begin later this month. If you're looking for a big-screen TV to catch all of the games, there are plenty of March Madness TV sales you can shop right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale for $379 at Best Buy . That's $170 off and one of the least-expensive TV deals we've seen for this TV. If you're not familiar with Insignia, make sure to read our guide on are Insignia TVs any good ?

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review , we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want. View Deal

Prefer a smaller screen? The 55-inch model is also on sale and boasts similar features, but costs less at $269. Note: this TV has three HDMI ports, but none support HDMI 2.1. View Deal

We consider the Insignia F30 TV one of the best budget TVs out there, and its ranking on our roundup of the best TVs under $500 is proof of that. It packs a responsive user interface, impressive picture quality for the price, Amazon Alexa support, and great sound.

The supplied voice remote can be used for effortlessly activating Alexa, and this TV can also be paired with an Amazon Echo device for convenient smart home integration. Plus, as a Fire TV, you’ll have access to just about every streaming apps you could need from Netflix to Hulu , Disney Plus to HBO Max . And, of course, Amazon-owned services such as Prime Video .

As we noted in our Insignia F30 Fire TV review , we were impressed with this TV across the board. The picture quality is remarkably sharp, and the sound is very solid for a TV in this price bracket. Of course, you'll get improved audio if you pair the TV with one of the best soundbars , but this is far from essential. Crucially, the Insignia F30 provides a dependable 4K resolution allowing you to enjoy the best TV shows and movies, as well as video games, in ultra-high definition. Just note that we did encounter some color issues and blurring, but adjusting the TV's settings will help that immensely.

