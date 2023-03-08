Source: Texans re-signing Scott Quessenberry

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract to retain starting center Scott Quessenberry, according to a league source.

Quessenberry joined the Texans last year on a one-year deal, becoming the third brother to play for the Texans after David Quessenberry and Paul Quessenberry.

Quessenberry (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) started all but one game at center for the Texans last season as the replacement for veteran center Justin Britt when he was placed on the non-football illness list and he subsequently was released and is expected to retire.

Scott Quessenberry, 27, is a former Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round draft pick who drew praise from the coaching staff for his work stepping in for Britt. He is represented by Octagon Football.

When David Quessenberry was undergoing treatment for lymphoma, his family became a fixture in Houston visiting him as he underwent a medical ordeal.

Playing football while their brother was on the non-football illness list was an inspiration.

“Exactly, he was living vicariously through us,” Scott Quessenberry said last season “And anything that we could do to help him we were trying to do. But ultimately he was his own person, and he overcame what he overcame. And it’s a heck of a story.

“The overarching theme of everything is treat every day as if it’s your last. I know it’s the craziest cliché, but he never knew if he was going to play football again. And secondly, no day is going to be worse than the days he’s gone through. So, every day you get up healthy is a blessing and get to come out here and play football.”

Texans add quarterback E.J. Perry

The Texans were awarded quarterback E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perry is a former Brown University and Boston College quarterback who’s the nephew of former Texans receivers coach John Perry, who’s coaching at Lamar University.

An Andover, Massachusetts native, Perry passed for 8,712 yards and 114 touchdowns in high school to rank second in state high school history.

He played for his uncle, James Perry, at Brown, and was an All-Ivy League selection after transferring from Boston College, passing for 2,948 yards and 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He also played basketball for Brown. He was named the Ivy League’s top offensive player in 2021 as he passed for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 402 yards nad seven scores.

He played in the East-West Shrine all-star game and went undrafted. He was named the offensive MVP for the East-West game, completing 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two two-point conversions.

He agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles before eventually signing with the Jaguars and was released and then re-signed. He was signed to a reserve-future deal by Jacksonville on Jan. 23 before being waived.

