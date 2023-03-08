Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
SportsTalk 790 KBME

Source: Texans re-signing Scott Quessenberry

By Aaron Wilson,

2 days ago

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract to retain starting center Scott Quessenberry, according to a league source.

Quessenberry joined the Texans last year on a one-year deal, becoming the third brother to play for the Texans after David Quessenberry and Paul Quessenberry.

Quessenberry (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) started all but one game at center for the Texans last season as the replacement for veteran center Justin Britt when he was placed on the non-football illness list and he subsequently was released and is expected to retire.

Scott Quessenberry, 27, is a former Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round draft pick who drew praise from the coaching staff for his work stepping in for Britt. He is represented by Octagon Football.

When David Quessenberry was undergoing treatment for lymphoma, his family became a fixture in Houston visiting him as he underwent a medical ordeal.

Playing football while their brother was on the non-football illness list was an inspiration.

“Exactly, he was living vicariously through us,” Scott Quessenberry said last season “And anything that we could do to help him we were trying to do. But ultimately he was his own person, and he overcame what he overcame. And it’s a heck of a story.

“The overarching theme of everything is treat every day as if it’s your last. I know it’s the craziest cliché, but he never knew if he was going to play football again. And secondly, no day is going to be worse than the days he’s gone through. So, every day you get up healthy is a blessing and get to come out here and play football.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor for Sports Talk 790.

Texans add quarterback E.J. Perry

By Aaron Wilson

The Texans were awarded quarterback E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perry is a former Brown University and Boston College quarterback who’s the nephew of former Texans receivers coach John Perry, who’s coaching at Lamar University.

An Andover, Massachusetts native, Perry passed for 8,712 yards and 114 touchdowns in high school to rank second in state high school history.

He played for his uncle, James Perry, at Brown, and was an All-Ivy League selection after transferring from Boston College, passing for 2,948 yards and 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He also played basketball for Brown. He was named the Ivy League’s top offensive player in 2021 as he passed for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 402 yards nad seven scores.

He played in the East-West Shrine all-star game and went undrafted. He was named the offensive MVP for the East-West game, completing 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two two-point conversions.

He agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles before eventually signing with the Jaguars and was released and then re-signed. He was signed to a reserve-future deal by Jacksonville on Jan. 23 before being waived.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to Sports Talk 790.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPYMZ_0lCK50An00
Photo: Getty Images
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Texans RB Dameon Pierce On Coach DeMeco Ryans: 'It's A Good Sign For Me'
Houston, TX2 days ago
Panthers’ trade up to No. 1 leaves Texans picking second quarterback
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Texans docked 5th-round pick, fined $175,000 for salary-cap violation with Deshaun Watson
Houston, TX1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA17 hours ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC20 hours ago
Dusty Baker on Yuli Gurriel Leaving for Miami: "He was one of my favorites"
Houston, TX1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ10 hours ago
AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Rapoport: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo expected to draw interest from Panthers, Texans, Raiders
Houston, TX2 days ago
Breaking News: Carolina Trades Up for Number 1 Overall Draft Pick
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Texans Named Best Fit For This Intriguing Wide Receiver In NFL Free Agency
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Report: Houston Texans to sign former Titans wideout to two-year contract
Houston, TX14 hours ago
The Texans Add A Notable Veteran Receiver
Houston, TX16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy