California’s Luck Is Getting A Real ID This St. Patrick’s Day

The California Department of Motor Vehicles(DMV) is encouraging Californians to get their REAL IDs this St. Patrick’s Day so they can continue to travel within the United States.

Over 15.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID, which is an increase of 166,610 from the previous month, according to DMV data.

“No extra luck is needed. We’ve made it fast and simple to get a REAL ID. Just fill out the application online, upload your documents, put on your favorite green shirt, and follow the rainbow to your nearest DMV field office to complete the process,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The luck of a four-leaf clover can only get you so far, but soon the REAL ID will get you anywhere in the United States.”

The DMV is encouraging Californians to consider getting a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, so wherever they go, whatever they do luck is set to be upon them, when the federal enforcement day on May 7, 2025 requires a REAL ID to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities, added the DMV.

Not having a REAL ID or another federally approved document to get through airport security may cause you to miss out on seeking the pot of gold across the U.S. for St. Patrick’s Day, according to the DMV.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit the website and fill out the online application and upload their documents.

Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application.

Customers need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).



Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).



Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit the website for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

Total REAL ID cardholders as of March 1, 2023: 15,276,836



Total REAL ID cardholders as of February 1, 2023: 15,110,226



Total REAL ID cardholders as March 1, 2022: 12,704,421

Online Services

The DMV offers more digital services and does not require most tasks an office visit, the DMV asks their customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions including eligible drivers license and vehicle registration renewal.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their option to complete DMV tasks.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .