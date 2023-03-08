Open in App
"The audience lost their mind": Paramount CEO hypes 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One'

By Stephen Iervolino,

2 days ago


While Tom Cruise fans don't need another reason to see the seventh film in the billions-grossing franchise — especially after the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick — Paramount's CEO just gave them one.

The Wrap reports Bob Bakish saw Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One , with what must have been a test audience, and the trade quoted him as saying, "The audience lost their mind."

The company's CEO was speaking at Wednesday's Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, according to the trade. He admitted the film as it stands now is "still too long," but added, "the movie is insane. It's like a complete thrill ride."

The movie stars Cruise, of course, as spy Ethan Hunt, as well as returning M:I players Simon Pegg , Ving Rhames , Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby , along with series newcomers Esai Morales , Guardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff and her Marvel movie colleague Hayley Atwell.

The movie once again has Cruise facing off with Henry Czerny , who appeared in 1996's very first M:I movie.

Dead Reckoning Part One opens July 14.

Bakish even gave a hint about the forthcoming eighth installment, due out in 2024. "Tom's walking on the outside of an airplane — in the air, not on a green screen. It's quite the ride," the exec gushes.

