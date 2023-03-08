I spent $95 on a beauty-themed high tea complete with edible makeup, and it was worth every penny

Our meal was served with tea and we could choose from a range of options, like cream of Earl Grey and jasmine. We could also pay extra to add prosecco or cocktails to our brunch.
I thought the menu had a nice balance of sweets and savory selections, from rose-and-lychee-infused almond macarons to savory pastries.
Overall, I was pretty impressed by the food and experience
My favorite goodies on the sweet side were the strawberry-infused chocolate lipstick and the berry jam.
I thought the best savory treats were the smoked-sturgeon cannelloni, which had a hearty flavor but was perfectly bite-sized, and the clotted "night" cream, which was a great addition to the scones.
I'd also recommend booking online ahead of time to secure your spot. Limited walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-served basis, but the Living Room got pretty busy during the middle of the day while I was there.
The hotel also offers themed packages during traditional holidays, so I'd definitely want to get brunch again during a different time of year.
