I spent $95 on a beauty-themed high tea complete with edible makeup, and it was worth every penny

By Molly O'Brien,

4 days ago

The W Toronto has a High Beau-Tea experience, which features some food shaped like makeup.

Molly O'Brien

  • I tried the W Toronto 's High Beau-Tea experience, a beauty-inspired take on traditional high tea.
  • The menu had sweet and savory bites shaped like makeup and designed to look like beauty products.
  • It felt like an Instagrammable, modern, chic way to indulge in high tea with a creative twist

Recently, I tried the perfect brunch for beauty lovers.

Served at Living Room, a funky space inside of The W Toronto hotel, the High Beau-Tea is a beauty-themed high-tea experience that pays homage to Canada's royal roots and Toronto's glitzy spirit.

The experience costs $95 Canadian dollars, about $69, per person, and is available Friday through Sunday with two seatings per day.

Here's what it was like on my recent visit.

My brunch was served in a tiered black box that's typically used to store makeup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NjIf_0lCJuBW800
The makeup case was a nice touch.

Molly O'Brien

The server opened it up to reveal an impressive array of treats, like edible strawberry lipsticks, ruby-fudge "handbags," and other high-tea classics with a beauty-inspired twist.

The food felt like playful, creative, and modern twists on elegant classics. I thought it was almost too pretty to actually eat .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ss25g_0lCJuBW800
The clotted "night" cream was tasty.

Molly O'Brien

Our meal was served with tea and we could choose from a range of options, like cream of Earl Grey and jasmine. We could also pay extra to add prosecco or cocktails to our brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmd8a_0lCJuBW800
We also got some not-makeup-shaped pastries.

Molly O'Brien

I thought the menu had a nice balance of sweets and savory selections, from rose-and-lychee-infused almond macarons to savory pastries.

Overall, I was pretty impressed by the food and experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgKDO_0lCJuBW800
I got to put "lip gloss" on my scone.

Molly O'Brien

My favorite goodies on the sweet side were the strawberry-infused chocolate lipstick and the berry jam.

I thought the best savory treats were the smoked-sturgeon cannelloni, which had a hearty flavor but was perfectly bite-sized, and the clotted "night" cream, which was a great addition to the scones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atH72_0lCJuBW800
I enjoyed my high-tea experience.

Molly O'Brien

I'd also recommend booking online ahead of time to secure your spot. Limited walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-served basis, but the Living Room got pretty busy during the middle of the day while I was there.

The hotel also offers themed packages during traditional holidays, so I'd definitely want to get brunch again during a different time of year.

If I lived closer, I'd definitely be back again soon to enjoy another round of tea and treats.

