shawneecc.edu

Shawnee Community College Earns 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School Designation By Dr. Tammy Capps, 3 days ago

By Dr. Tammy Capps, 3 days ago

ULLIN, IL (March 8, 2023) – Shawnee Community College announced today that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly ® School designation. Institutions earning the ...