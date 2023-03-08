Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seemingly Share a Kiss After Group Outing With Friends

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Possible PDA! Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny were spotted sharing a hug — and maybe a kiss — after an outing with friends.

The supermodel, 27, and the music superstar, 28, had dinner with friends at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday, March 7, amid rumors that they recently started dating. After leaving the restaurant, Jenner was snapped giving the "Títí Me Preguntó" artist a hug as she got into her waiting vehicle, in footage obtained by TMZ .

At one point, the California native seemingly leaned in for a kiss, though the duo's faces weren't visible. The runway star — accompanied by her sister Kylie Jenner — was wearing a long trench coat, while the Grammy winner kept it casual in cargo pants and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted having dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills. In photos obtained by Page Six , the Hulu personality wore a brown leather crop top and matching pants accessorized with pointy boots. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, opted for beige trousers and a brown button-down shirt.

Before she was linked to the "Moscow Mule" musician, Kendall dated Devin Booker for nearly two years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA player, 26, briefly split in June 2022 before reconciling two months later.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2022. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

Three months later, however, Us confirmed that the twosome pulled the plug on their romance for good . “Things are amicable after the breakup," a source said at the time, adding that the duo had split one month prior. "There’s no bad blood between them."

Shortly after Kendall was spotted with Bad Bunny in February, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Booker had stopped following his ex on Instagram . “Devin Booker unfollowed Kendall 👀," one observer noted on Reddit. "Guess the ‘we still friends’ act was good as long as none of them started seeing someone new too publicly."

Neither the Kardashians star nor the Puerto Rican musician have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, but Kendall has previously been open about why she keeps her personal life close to the vest.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019, referring to older siblings Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian . “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”