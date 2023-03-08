Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Ja Morant faces no charges after Memphis Grizzlies star seen with gun at Shotgun Willie's

By Dennis Huspeni,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsK1V_0lCJUBeq00
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. Morant faces no charges after a social media video showed him with what appeared to be a gun at Shotgun Willie's strip club in Glendale.  David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Ja Morant won't be charged after the Memphis Grizzlies star posted an Instagram Live video from Shotgun Willie's that apparently showed a gun March 4, the Glendale Police Department said Wednesday.

Investigators couldn't find any evidence to support criminal charges.

"GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," according to a news release. "In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type."

Shotgun Willie's is a strip club at 490 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale. Investigators said the video appeared "during the club's lawful operating hours" March 4.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies 113-97 Friday night at Ball Arena.

Morant remains suspended from the team, according to the Bleacher Report.

"No disturbances were reported and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint," according to Glendale police. "The investigation also concluded that no one was threated or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located."

NBA rules prohibit a player from possessing a firearm while on team property or traveling on team business. It's illegal in Colorado to possess a firearm while under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Paul Klee: Grandview's Sienna Betts is awesome, and Grandview's CHSAA state title is for all of Colorado role players
Grandview, TX1 day ago
Suspect charged with shooting at man over woman
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Teen shot while sleeping at Frayser home
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
MPD finds missing child
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
MPD: Suspect wanted after aggravated assault at apartment complex
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
MPD: French bulldogs stolen from Hickory Hill home
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mother mourns West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting that killed 20-year-old man
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Warrant issued for man after quadruple shooting kills 3
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man critically injured after hit-and-run
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man charged with resisting arrest: “I want to go straight to 201”
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One man in critical condition after overnight shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Live Lounge shooting suspects in court, will remain out on bond
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Video: Car crashes into home with 5 kids inside
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One dead after shooting at Northeast Memphis apartments
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Man charged after gun goes off during fight with suspected car burglar at music college
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Pair arrested minutes after carjacking man, taking his clothes
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One dead, one injured in Raleigh shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD issues city watch for 11-year-old boy
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Wreck on I-240 and Airways, traffic diverted
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN1 day ago
3 charged after stolen rifle found in car
Memphis, TN2 days ago
South Memphis shooting leaves one dead, woman charged
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Tyre Nichols Case: More Videos, More Firings [VIDEO]
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Clothing store targeted in Southland Mall smash and grab
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy