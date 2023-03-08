As anticipation builds for March Madness in Albany, MVP Arena hosting watch party on Sunday

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller College basketball fans will be treated to March Madness NCAA men's tournament games at MVP Arena on March 17 and 19.

ALBANY – NCAA selection show watch parties mostly are thrown by schools with teams who have clinched a berth in the national tournament.

You know the drill: The players and coaches are decked out in warmups in the team colors, they’re gathered in a room with a giant TV and they wait in high anticipation as the field is drawn.

Then their name pops up in the bracket — opponent, destination, game day assignment — to which there is much rejoicing, the reaction sometimes displayed live on the actual selection show itself, but always recorded by local media and the school athletic department media staff.

There will be a basketball watch party on Sunday in Albany, no matter how the local colleges fare in their respective conference tournaments this week, and the watchers won’t be waiting to find out where they’re going. They want to know who’s coming here.

At 5 p.m., the Sports Foundation of the Capital Region will host a 2023 March Madness Selection Watch Party in the MVP Arena atrium for the reveal of the first- and second-round Albany bracket of the men’s basketball tournament during the CBS Selection Show.

The men’s tournament is returning to South Pearl Street for just the third time, and the first time since 2003, when Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games were held here. The arena was supposed to have hosted the tournament in 2020, but that appearance was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NCAA rescheduled it for this season.

The MVP Arena watch party will include a reception with refreshments and snacks at 5.

The CBS show starts at 6, and the watch party will conclude at 7:30.

As a reflection of how hungry the Capital Region was to host the men’s tournament again at the 13,637-seat arena, tickets sold out quickly in December.

You can still get verified resale tickets via the TicketMaster site.

As of Wednesday afternoon, prices ranged from $166 per seat (for two tickets) to $584 for Session 1, which will include two first-round games on Friday, March 17. Tickets for Session 2 that day range from $165-$565 for single seats and $178-$624 per ticket for two tickets.

Two second-round games will be played on Sunday, March 19, with seats ranging from $210-$702.

For what it’s worth, Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology predictions for the Albany bracket had Iowa State playing Oral Roberts, Connecticut against Iona, San Diego State against Pittsburgh and Gonzaga playing Furman, as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of course, the bracketology is highly fluid and will remain so as the conference tournaments proceed through Sunday.

But it’s still fun to consider a UConn/Iona matchup, which would pit Amsterdam’s Andre Jackson, a junior starter for the Huskies who played for Albany Academy, against the Rick Pitino-coached Gaels, a fierce MAAC rival of Siena.

Then again, it wouldn’t be fun for Siena fans, since an appearance by Iona at MVP Arena would mean that the Saints had lost in the MAAC Tournament and failed to gain the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Siena plays Niagara in the MAAC quarterfinals on Thursday night in Atlantic City.

