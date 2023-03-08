Yankees' Gerrit Cole Dominates in Latest Spring Start

The Yankee ace displayed his electric stuff over 3.1 innings on Wednesday.

Gerrit Cole will be the Yankees’ Opening Day starter for the fourth year in a row, and judging from his performance on Wednesday, he looks ready for the big day.

Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, Cole recorded ten outs, with seven of them being strikeouts. He allowed only two hits and no runs before giving the ball to reliever Greg Weissert .

The 32-year old righty allowed three baserunners, none of whom came around to score. After surrendering a single to Brendan Donovan to begin the game, Cole blew a 98 mile-per-hour fastball past Dylan Carlson for his first strikeout and then retired the next two.

Cole struck out two in the second inning; he hit a batter to lead off the third but then struck out the next three, two of them looking. After allowing a single to Jordan Walker to begin the fourth, Cole struck out Juan Yepez to end his day. Walker would ultimately reach third base in the inning, but Weissert prevented the inherited runner from scoring, giving Cole a spotless performance.

Out of 57 pitches, the Yankee ace threw 40 of them for strikes without walking a batter. Cole’s fastball, in particular, looked outstanding as he got nine whiffs with the heater. Two more Cardinals whiffed on the slider.

Perhaps Cole’s best at-bat was against Nolan Gorman in the top of the second. Throwing nothing but fastballs, each pitch increased in velocity. The first three were out of the zone, but Cole was unfazed by the 3-0 count and dialed up the heat. After Gorman fouled off a pitch, he whiffed on a 97 mph fastball before he was blown away by another, which was foul tipped into Jose Trevino ’s glove.

In two Spring Training appearances so far, Cole has 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings, while not allowing any runs. He’ll get some more starts with 21 Spring Training games left before Opening Day, but Yankee fans should already be excited about their ace.

